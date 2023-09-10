EXCLUSIVE – Sharon Osbourne lays bare her TRUE feelings about her explosive exit from The Talk – two years after she was taken off air amid racism claims sparked by Meghan Markle debate

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her dramatic exit from CBS show The Talk – admitting she’s finally let go of any “anger” over her firing over comments she made about Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan.

The former X Factor judge, 70, was removed from the show following a heated on-air debate with former co-star Sheryl Underwood in March 2021, during which she fiercely defended her friend Piers after he was sacked from Good Morning Britain for not believing Meghan’s words. claims she was suicidal.

Their explosive argument forced production into a two-week hiatus with allegations that Osbourne made racist remarks about co-hosts backstage on The Talk, which she vehemently denied.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com ahead of The Osbournes podcast’s return, the star admitted she was no longer upset about the situation – and ruled out discussing the show’s fallout.

“I made all my ramblings in the documentary my son made about me,” she said. “But it’s gone, any feelings of anger are long gone.

“You just have to move on, don’t you?” I am not a victim. I’m not saying, you know, “Woe is me, everyone’s an asshole,” we move on, right?

“Everyone at CBS is an asshole, but you move on…you can’t keep looking back.”

Reflecting on the incident, Osbourne continued: “When it happened to me, I didn’t want it to be the last thing people knew about me. You know, you don’t want that.

Osbourne ended its run after 11 seasons in March 2021 amid the network’s investigation into allegations that she made racist comments.

The drama came to a head when she defended Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

During the discussion, Osbourne asked co-host Underwood, “Educate me, tell me when you heard him say racist things…I really feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who has a lot of people. I think he’s a racist, so that makes me a racist?’

The moment was controversial and she later apologized.

The clash was sparked by Meghan Markle’s remarks in her interview with Oprah, in which she accused the royal family of racism and said she was driven to suicidal thoughts.

“To any person of color who I have offended and/or to anyone who feels confused or disappointed by what I said, I am truly sorry,” she said in a statement.

“I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and let my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

But two former co-hosts then came forward to accuse him of racist and homophobic remarks.

Holly Robinson Peete said Osbourne called her “too ghetto” for producers, while Leah Remini said she heard Osbourne say racist things about former co-host Julie Chen and things homophobic comments about The Talk creator Sara Gilbert.

Osbourne has denied the allegations.

The Osbournes podcast officially returns on September 12 after a five-year absence

More than two years have passed since the storm, and the TV presenter, who joined TalkTV, has a whole host of exciting projects ahead of her, including the release of The Osbourne Podcast.

“We never really had a filter and we won’t have one now,” she said ahead of the podcast’s return after five long years.

“It’s really liberating to be able to say what you want to say, even if sometimes you say things you shouldn’t say or don’t really mean.

“You know, you can always apologize.”

The Osbournes Podcast launches Tuesday, September 12 on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher