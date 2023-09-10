Intensity of clashes decreases inside Ain El-Helweh camp

NNA – Clashes decreased in intensity inside the Ain al-Hilweh camp this evening,nbsp;after climaxing throughout the day on several axes, as the camp currently witnesses intermittent clashes after the quot;Muslim Youthrdquo; issued a statement requesting a ceasefire.nbsp;

In a callnbsp;with the National News Agency,nbsp;the director of Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon and member of the leadership of the Fatah movement, Riyad Aboul-Enein, indicated that ldquo;it would have been better for the #39;Muslim Youth#39; to hasten thenbsp;hand over of the killers of Brigadier General Abu Ashraf Al-Armouchi and his companions, and to implement the decisions of the Palestian embassy meeting in order to end clashes and stabilize the ceasefire.rdquo;

He added that ldquo;the Fatah movement is committed to the ceasefire decision, but every time we work to implement it, our members are surprised by an attack and shooting, which forces a response to the sourcenbsp;of fire, thus igniting the clashes axes once again.rdquo;

Aboul-Enein also indicated that the death toll of the clashes since they broke outnbsp;reached 5 dead persons and 52 wounded, adding that there are seven points for the hospital#39;s medical teams deployed at the axes of the clashes inside the camp, who are working to transport the wounded and treat minor cases at field.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.

nbsp;