    Newsom: Trump's Thirst for 'Vengeance' Scarier Than 'Authoritarian' DeSantis

    Newsom: Trump’s Thirst for ‘Vengeance’ Scarier Than ‘Authoritarian’ DeSantis

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared on NBC’s Meet the Press that while he believes that GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is “functionally authoritarian,” he feels that “the vengeance in Donald Trump’s heart right now is more of a threat” to democracy in the United States.

    Addressing speculation that he is considering a 2024 White House run if President Joe Biden decides to step aside, the Democratic governor said that “we need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run.” He also added that he could not imagine ever running against Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

    In his wide-ranging conversation with NBC anchor Chuck Todd that aired on Sunday, Newsom seemed intent to tamp down the rumors that he’s positioning himself to replace Biden on the Democratic ticket amid growing concerns over the president’s age and sagging poll numbers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

