Top Indicators to Determine if Your Pet is Afflicted with Dementia: Insights from a Skilled Canine Communicator

It’s the cruel disorder that people associate with memory problems in older people, but dementia can affect dogs too.

If your pet is over seven years old and has suffered a sudden change in behavior, it could be a sign of canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD).

Dog whisperer Lorna Winter said: “Dementia in dogs is not the same as in humans and there are a range of dietary changes, medications and behavioral therapies that can help.” Always seek professional help first.

Winter, co-founder of dog training app Zigzag, added: “Being a dog parent doesn’t always mean friendly hugs and long walks, as, just like humans, dogs go through different stages of life that bring specific challenges, new behaviors and mood changes.’

These are the warning signs to look out for:

looking into space

Winter said: “All dogs stare into space at one point or another and you’ve probably thought, ‘What are they looking at?’

“Dogs have different vision than us and are very receptive to smells, so when they stare into nothingness, it may be that they are trying to pay attention to a certain smell, which can make it seem like they are staring. fixedly.

But in older dogs, staring into space can be a sign of CCD.

Winter said: “If you have an older dog, staring at nothing or at the ground for a long time could indicate CCD.

‘As dogs get older, they tend to slow down and cognitive and sensory decline can occur. They’re not trying to be naughty and ignore you; it’s just part of getting old.’

Struggling with basic tasks they used to do with ease

If your older dog has difficulty with simple things he was previously able to do, this could be a sign of dementia.

Winter said, “Think of a door that is slightly ajar; usually a dog might think about pushing it open with his nose or paw to get in.”

“However, a dog suffering from cognitive impairment will probably end up just staring at the door because he can’t think of the next step to open it.

“They may have been opening doors for years, but cognitive decline means there is a lack of fuel for your dog’s brain and they may forget how to complete simple tasks like this.

“Another classic is “forgetting” how to reverse when cornering.”

You suddenly become disinterested in food or forget to eat.

When dogs experience dementia, they have feelings of anxiety and stress because they are less sure of their environment and the people around them, Winter said.

This can lead to a loss of interest in food, Winter said.

Winter said: ‘A dog with CCD might also forget to eat.

‘However, there are some examples of dogs with CCD eating more than usual because they have forgotten that they have already eaten.

“Either way, keeping a close eye on your older dogs’ eating habits is a good way to spot any signs that something might be wrong.”

Restlessness and barking at night.

In young dogs, barking at night can be a sign of anxiety, but in older animals (ages seven or older, depending on the breed), restlessness and barking at night can be a warning sign of dementia, Winter said. .

Winter said: “In an older dog, becoming restless and barking at night could be a sign of age-related dementia.”

Go to the bathroom indoors

Older dogs commonly “have accidents” indoors if they suffer from canine dementia, Winter said.