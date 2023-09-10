Brazilian ‘Spiderman’ killer Danelo Cavalcante has ESCAPED police’s latest perimeter zone and has been spotted 25 miles away in a new town WITHOUT his facial hair after climbing out of Pennsylvania prison 10 days

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante may have shaved his beard, secured a stolen van and burst into the search area, police fear, after posting new photos of the killer outside the door of a townhouse. Pennsylvania.

Cavalcante, 34, was serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Debora Brandão, a mother of two, whom he stabbed to death more than 30 times in front of her children in 2021.

Residents have been warned to stay indoors since Cavalcante scaled two walls, a fence and barbed wire to escape from the Chester County Jail on Aug. 31, fearing he was attempting to take hostages.

There have been repeated sightings of the “extremely dangerous” killer in the 759-square-mile search zone around the prison, but the latest images captured by a ring camera in East Pikeland township are the clearest yet .

Wearing a black baseball-style cap, a green hooded sweatshirt, green prison pants and white shoes, he appears to be smirking at the camera as he looks directly at her.

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante in last sighting released by police early Sunday morning from the doorbell camera of a home in East Pikeland

More than 700 square miles are being searched by police, but they now fear he may have access to a stolen van.

Cavalcante stares at resident’s door, fearing attempt to take hostage

Police are expected to hold a news conference later Sunday after revealing he now owns a white 2002 Ford Transit van with a Pennsylvania license plate ZST8818.

The van reportedly had a refrigeration unit on top and was stolen from West Chester-based Baily’s Dairy.

A former girlfriend of the Brazilian-born killer has warned that Cavalcante is a “violent” and “dangerous” man who will be looking for a knife and someone he can use as a hostage.

She told News Nation she was “not surprised” that Cavalcante was able to escape and said he eluded cops for so long because he “grew up in the woods.”

“I think he could be very aggressive or dangerous if (police) stopped him the wrong way,” she added.

Cavalcante escaped from prison after scaling the walls of an exercise area by “crab walking” – placing his hands against one wall and his legs against the other and dragging himself, according to security footage .

The prison guard who was on duty at the time of Cavalcante’s escape has been fired, according to reports.

The unnamed Chester County Jail corrections officer in question reportedly worked at the jail for 20 years.

Following the escape, the tower officer was searched and found with his personal cell phone, which contravened prison rules, sources said. The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The first sighting of Cavalcante occurred when he was spotted at 1:43 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles from the Chester County Jail.

He was later seen on surveillance video in the early hours of September 2 wearing a white T-shirt and white sneakers with a backpack he had mysteriously obtained.

Cavalcante was to be sentenced for murder and is wanted for another murder in his native Brazil.

Cavalcante crab walks to freedom at the Chester County Jail on August 31

Killer appears to steal groceries from house in latest footage

The killer escaped from an eastern Pennsylvania prison where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of his former girlfriend Débora Brandao (pictured), a mother of two.

The fugitive appears to have shaved his beard and donned a distinctive green hoodie and baseball cap.

The escaped prisoner has been spotted nine times since his escape and appears to be wearing the same pants he wore the day he escaped.

The criminal was then allegedly seen again that night in the same area by a Pocopson Township resident inside his home Friday at 11:45 p.m. He “turned the lights” on the homeowner before stealing groceries , then left.

He told ABC6: “What I decided to do was flip the switch three, four, five times, pause, and then he flipped a switch from downstairs. pavement. It was time to say, “Oh my God, that guy is over there.

“I saw him come out of the kitchen through our living room, open that door and (and) walk out.” He was wearing a white shirt and a bag.

“There were missing peaches, apples, snow peas. We have a bunch of small steak knives and he could have used one.

A state trooper also saw Cavalcante in the Pocopson Township area on Sept. 2 during the day.

A trail camera recorded Cavalcante walking through the woods twice in an hour late Monday, September 4.

On Tuesday night, September 5, another resident confirmed a sighting of Cavalcante near Chandler Road in the Pennsbury area who saw the prisoner in a creek bed near his home.

The escaped prisoner was later spotted near Longwood Gardens on September 7 around noon, near Longwood Gardens. He was seen running in a wooded area by a resident and Longwood Gardens was closed early as law enforcement searched for Cavalcante.

Police confirmed a new sighting of the criminal on Thursday evening, September 7, but did not provide details.

Cavalcante was captured on surveillance footage on September 2 in the Pocopson Township area.

Hundreds of police and soldiers involved in search for escaped killer

Chester County Jail is a maximum security prison in Pennsylvania

There may have been a ninth sighting of the escaped prisoner on the morning of Friday September 8 in connection with the burglary of a house in Kennett Square.

Cavalcante is also wanted in a 2017 homicide case in his native Brazil. Authorities believe he was trying to flee to Mexico to return to Brazil after being captured in Virginia for Brandão’s murder.

Police released recordings of the prisoner’s mother speaking in Portuguese from helicopters flying over the search area to facilitate his peaceful surrender. They have already warned that the fugitive could try to flee to Brazil.

They are also offering a $20,000 reward for his recovery.