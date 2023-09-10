Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary from Baalbek: Our country is exposed to two dangers – Lebanese migration abroad and Syrian displacement to Lebanon

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, said that ldquo;Lebanon is exposed to two serious factors: the displacement to Lebanon and its repercussions, and the Lebanese migration abroad which causes us to lose the young groups that we need to build our country.rdquo;

    His words came during a ceremony held in his honor by the Honorary Consul of Lebanon in Florida, Mustafa Nasser, at the Al-Khawam Hotel in Baalbek.

    Saluting the people of Baalbek, Makary said: ldquo;Baalbek and its citadel are the first place that comes to mind when referring to Lebanonrsquo;s archaeological, cultural and tourist sites in countries abroad and around the world. Therefore, you must protect and preserve this precious cultural heritage.rdquo;

    Touching on Lebanon crises and difficult challenges, Makary stressed that ldquo;the state is indispensablerdquo;, and, ldquo;without the state we will reach chaos and the absence of justice and the law, a place where we do not accept to raise our children…rdquo;

    The Minister believed that hopes are pinned on the dreams of Lebanonrsquo;s youth and children wherever they are, saying: ldquo;We want them to adhere to their love for their motherland in their countries of expatriation, and for their hearts to remain attached to their homeland,rdquo; commending Lebanonrsquo;s Honorary Consul in Florida, Mustafa Nasser, for his attachment to his roots and for contributing to the preservation of the national and Baalbaki heritage.

