Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker ‘under investigation for sexual harassment’… after activist and rape survivor alleges has ‘masturbated on a phone call without her consent’

Mel Tucker reportedly the subject of a lengthy investigation by the school

He claims the relationship with Brenda Tracy is “mutually consensual and intimate”

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is under investigation by the university over sexual harassment allegations made by a prominent activist and rape survivor, according to reports.

The investigation into Tucker, who was on the sidelines of his team’s victory Saturday, is believed to have been ongoing for months, after Brenda Tracy filed a complaint.

USA Today Report that Tracy alleges Tucker sent her gifts, made unwanted sexual remarks and masturbated without her consent during a phone call.

Tracy visited the university twice in 2021 and 2022 to speak to the football team about preventing sexual misconduct, the report claims, and was even named an honorary captain of the team.

She alleges that after her second visit, Coach Tucker “called her repeatedly and repeatedly asked her to meet him alone,” before noting that he could “slip into her hotel through a door back” so that no one sees it.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was on the sideline Saturday for his team’s victory.

Coach under investigation by school for alleged sexual harassment, reports say

Tucker, meanwhile, claims in a letter to investigators that the couple’s relationship was “mutually consensual and intimate” and he admits to masturbating during the call – but insists it was a relationship consensual sex over the phone.

In the letter, shared by USA Today, Tucker, 51, wrote: “Ms. Tracy’s misrepresentation of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation really affected me.

“I’m not proud of my judgment and I find it hard to forgive myself for finding myself in this situation, but I was not at fault, by any definition.”

Rape survivor and advocate for victims of sexual violence Brady Tracy made these statements

Michigan State is 2-0 for the season, but Tucker’s future leading the team is no longer clear

A hearing to decide whether Tucker violated the university’s sexual harassment policy is reportedly scheduled for October 5-6.

It is not yet clear whether Tucker will be sidelined in the meantime, after news of the investigation surfaced in the media.

The team is 2-0 after beating Richmond 45-14 on Saturday.