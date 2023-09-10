Putin discusses with President of Mali bilateral relations situation in Niger

NNA – Today, Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin contacted the President of the Transitional Period of the Republic of Mali, Asimi Goita, with whom he discussed the development of bilateral relations and ways to settle the situation in Niger, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

The Kremlin said in a statement that during the conversation, Putin expressed his condolences for the victims of the attack carried out by terrorists two days ago in northeastern Mali, which claimed the lives of at least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers.

According to the statement, the conversation witnessed a detailed exchange of views on practical measures to further develop Russian financial cooperation in various fields, including commercial, economic and humanitarian cooperation, in addition to combating terrorism.

Goita thanked the Russian side for the support during the recent vote in the UN Security Council on the issue of lifting international sanctions on Mali.

When discussing issues of ensuring stability in West Africa and the Sahara and Sahel region, the two parties stressed ldquo;the necessity of settling the situation in the Republic of Niger through political and diplomatic means.rdquo;

nbsp;

=============