    Al-Mikdad discusses with Pedersen developments related to his mission

    NNA – Damascus – Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal al-Mikdad, discussed today with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Syria, Geir Pedersen, and his accompanying delegation, the latest developments related to his mission.

    Pedersen gave a briefing on the outcome of the visits and meetings he conducted during the last period, and the efforts he is making within he framework of the mandate entrusted to him.

    Al-Mikdad, in turn, spoke about quot;the main challenges facing Syria, represented by the catastrophic effects left behind by terrorism, and the illegal unilateral coercive measures on the humanitarian and economic situation in Syria and the lives of Syrians, especially after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria on the sixth of last February, as well as the continued presence of the US and Turkey illegallyquot;and the continued plundering of the Syrian peoplersquo;s wealth and capabilities by the American forces, in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereigntynbsp;and territorial integrity, as well as international humanitarian law.rdquo;

