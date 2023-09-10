Brazilian President says he will personally partake in the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia

NNA – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced today, Sunday, that he intends to personally participate in the quot;BRICSquot; summit in Russia next year, according to quot;Novostiquot; agency.

President Lula da Silva confirmed that he quot;will then invite President Vladimir Putin to attend the next G20 summit to be held in Brazil.quot;

He added in a television interview: ldquo;We will invite President Putin, because the BRICS summit will be organized next year in Russia, before the G20 summit is held in Brazil. I will participate in the BRICS summit in Russia.rdquo;

The Brazilian President expressed his belief that the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the group will also visit Russia to attend the summit.

He added that quot;Putin can easily visit Brazil, because as long as he remains president, there is no chance of his arrest due to the ICC warrant.quot;