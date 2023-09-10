Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Brazilian President says he will personally partake in the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia

    By

    Sep 10, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced today, Sunday, that he intends to personally participate in the quot;BRICSquot; summit in Russia next year, according to quot;Novostiquot; agency.

    President Lula da Silva confirmed that he quot;will then invite President Vladimir Putin to attend the next G20 summit to be held in Brazil.quot;

    He added in a television interview: ldquo;We will invite President Putin, because the BRICS summit will be organized next year in Russia, before the G20 summit is held in Brazil. I will participate in the BRICS summit in Russia.rdquo;

    The Brazilian President expressed his belief that the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the group will also visit Russia to attend the summit.

    He added that quot;Putin can easily visit Brazil, because as long as he remains president, there is no chance of his arrest due to the ICC warrant.quot;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Do the right thing, Joe!’: Progressive pundit Cenk Uygur says Biden is putting his ‘ego’ before the country and calls him ‘extremely selfish’ by running for president – and demands he ‘step aside for the next generation’

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Race to leave Morocco: Huge queues form outside Marrakesh airport as tourists scramble to return home after devastating 6.8 magnitude quake left more than 2,000 dead

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Trump told ex-Arizona GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters that he wouldn’t be able to beat conservative favorite Kari Lake in a Senate primary next year, report says

    Sep 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Do the right thing, Joe!’: Progressive pundit Cenk Uygur says Biden is putting his ‘ego’ before the country and calls him ‘extremely selfish’ by running for president – and demands he ‘step aside for the next generation’

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Race to leave Morocco: Huge queues form outside Marrakesh airport as tourists scramble to return home after devastating 6.8 magnitude quake left more than 2,000 dead

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Trump told ex-Arizona GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters that he wouldn’t be able to beat conservative favorite Kari Lake in a Senate primary next year, report says

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    The history of Apple in photos, from the early Steve Jobs era and iPhone launch to crossing the $3 trillion milestone under Tim Cook

    Sep 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy