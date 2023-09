NNA – A number of Lebanese Army soldiers were injured as a result of a bombshell falling on their postnbsp;in Jabal Al-Halib, and they were transferred to hospital for treatmentnbsp;while the army responded to the source of fire.

The Army Command had previously warned against targeting army positions during clashes insidenbsp;Ain al-Hilweh camp, otherwise it would respond to the fire source.

