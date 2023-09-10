Margot Robbie bares her long legs in jeans while holding friend’s baby during outing in Los Angeles

<!–

Margot Robbie showed off her sharp fashion sense as she stepped out with friends in Los Angeles this weekend.

The 33-year-old acting sensation – who recently stunned fans – bared her endless pins in a pair of cuffed jeans.

She paired the bottoms with a low-cut white tank top and a white button-down shirt that she wore open.

The blonde beauty’s tresses were parted in the middle and flowed around her face in a sleek, straight style.

The Australian-born superstar shielded her blue eyes from the sun with glamorous black cat-eye glasses.

Margot slipped her feet into a pair of red patent leather Chanel platforms with a slingback strap.

The shiny, chunky heels showed off her milky white pedicure and added height to her 6-foot frame.

The style-conscious star rolled up the sleeves of her crisp white shirt and accessorized her look with gold accessories.

Robbie wore a pair of earrings with a ball-shaped dangling pendant, and she wore a necklace.

She turned heads with soft, natural-toned makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

The silver screen siren carried a round, white bag with a long, black strap over her shoulder.

The Australian beauty was spotted with a friend’s baby in a car seat with a fan attached to keep the child cool.

Although she and husband Tom Ackerley don’t have children of their own, she showed off her maternal side while the toddler was in her care.

Margot has had a great summer professionally, with the overwhelming success of her film Barbie, in which she plays the title character.

Just a month after its theatrical release, the film was officially declared the highest-grossing film of 2023.

The blockbuster, which stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the global box office, with Variety revealing earlier this month that the film had grossed a total of $1.36 billion since its release in July.

Moreover, it also became the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history.