(EXCLUSIVE) Malia Obama looks stylish on rare outing in New York’s trendy West Village with friends – days after convicted fraudster claimed he had gay sex with her father before his election in 2008

Malia Obama was seen walking through the West Village with friends on September 9 as drama intensified following a scammer’s accusations that he had sex with her father, former President Barack Obama.

Exclusive photos to DailyMail.com showed the 25-year-old as she strolled arm-in-arm with her friends, passing restaurants and clothing boutiques in the fashionable Lower Manhattan district.

The trio stopped to chat on a street corner while waiting for traffic to pass. Malia, who is reported to stand at 5’11, towered over his friends by several centimeters.

Obama’s eldest daughter styled her hair with a mix of small braids and soft curls.

She wore a long-sleeved blue top with exposed stitching along the arms and a light blue suede bag with a chunky buckle.

Malia was previously spotted in Los Angeles on September 7.

She was with John Koch, founder and CEO of The Speak Company, a media relations brand with clients like Paramount and The Walt Disney Company.

Malia moved to Los Angeles after finishing her studies at Harvard University in 2021 and recently worked as a writer on Donald Glover’s Amazon show, Swarm.

It’s unclear why she was in New York.

The former first daughter enjoyed the day even as her father was embroiled in controversy over accusations of gay sex by a man named Lawrence, or Larry, Sinclair.

Sinclair has a long criminal history, including convictions for forgery, fraud and theft. In 2008, he was wanted for forging an acquaintance’s signature and stealing her tax refunds.

He served prison time in Arizona, Florida and Colorado.

The convicted fraudster originally made the allegations in 2008 and published a book titled Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies and Murder? two years later.

Sinclair, who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Obama nearly two decades ago, was spotted at a Trump hotel in 2019.

Former TV personality Tucker Carlson brought the accuser on his show. The commentator was relegated to a segment on Elon Musk’s social media platform after Fox News cut ties.

I met Larry Sinclair when I was doing my Tucker thing a few weeks ago. I would trust Anna Delvey before I would trust anything Larry Sinclair said. From top to bottom, he might be the most untrustworthy human I’ve ever seen. I would say his story has 0.0% truth and that’s being generous. https://t.co/HWtv76i6tU – Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 7, 2023

The unsubstantiated claims were revealed once again during an interview with Tucker Carlson, the disgraced talk show host who parted ways with Fox News in April 2023.

A growing number of internal issues within the company reportedly led to his firing, after which he created his own show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Carlson’s interview with Sinclair aired on September 6. The post had been viewed more than 34 million times at the time of writing.

Sinclair repeated claims that Obama smoked crack with him before the ex-con performed oral sex on him. He claimed Obama returned to his hotel the next day before the same routine happened again.

Dave Portnoy, founder of digital media company Barstool Sports, criticized Sinclair after meeting him before the taping of his own Tucker Carlson segment.

“Top to bottom, this may be the most untrustworthy human I have ever seen,” he said in a social media post.

“I would say his story has a 0.0% (chance) of being true and that’s generous.”