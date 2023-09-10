Pennsylvania Killer Danelo Cavalcante Spotted With New Look, Driving Stolen Van 9 Days After Escape, Cops Say

EAST PIKELAND TWP., Pennsylvania – According to authorities, escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante was sighted once again, sporting a changed appearance, as law enforcement intensifies efforts to track down the fugitive in Pennsylvania. Late on Saturday, a sighting was reported in the northern Chester County area near Phoenixville, Pennsylvania State Police said.

This update comes after Cavalcante was spotted twice on Friday within the Chester County search area. In this latest sighting, he was observed driving a stolen van with a refrigerator mounted on top. The van has since been recovered. Police noted that he had undergone a transformation, now appearing clean-shaven and dressed in a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball-style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes.

As of Sunday morning, authorities indicated that Cavalcante had likely moved away from the Phoenixville area, although his current whereabouts remain unclear. The U.S. Marshal Service released new surveillance images, captured by a Ring camera.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last month, following his conviction for the fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend.

