Science reveals the top 21 songs for maximizing your running distance

The playlist can motivate fitness fans who run, cycle, row or climb stairs.

The songs were selected based on their upbeat tempos of 120 to 135 BPM.

Whether you’re training for a marathon or can barely get off the couch and go for a run, fitness experts have compiled a science-backed playlist to boost motivation and make you run farther.

He 21 song Spotify playlist is packed with energetic tunes designed to help you get the most out of your cardio workout, whether you’re running, cycling, rowing, or climbing stairs to get your heart rate up.

Researchers of Total shape made the hour-long playlist based on Spotify’s global charts from the summer.

The featured tracks were selected in part because of their strong, uninterrupted rhythms, ranging between 120 and 135 beats per minute, a rhythm believed to be the ideal tempo for cardiovascular workouts.

The songs span genres ranging from electronic dance music, or EDM, to reggaeton, R&B and K-pop. They include hits from artists such as Calvin Harris, Beyonce and Jung Kook.

Running on the treadmill is a popular cardiovascular activity to do at the gym. However, those who aren’t treadmill fans can also do things like stair climbing, cycling, and rowing.

A spokesperson for Total Shape said: “Listening to music reduces our levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, and increases our levels of dopamine, the happiness hormone, especially when we like what we hear.”

“Global charts are a good place to start finding new songs with a high chance of being liked.”

No matter the intensity of your workout, Spotify’s playlist is sure to motivate you more than a slow song to run faster, pedal harder, row harder, and climb higher.

“You wouldn’t get the most out of your gym session if you ran on a treadmill while listening to ballads,” the Total Shape spokesperson said.

They explained: “This is where the 120-135 BPM factor comes into play, which reflects the relatively fast pace of a song and helps you maintain a steady, mid-tempo tempo, if that’s what you’re going for.”

The best songs to listen to while you exercise Those of Space

Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53

A kiss

The meringue

The bachata

Humiliate

Play or Trumpet

Seven

America has a problem

Run Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56

queen card

Hi, baby

Montage – PR Funk

Desperate

Alright

Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55

new jeans

ETA

Automotive Bibi Fogosa

S91

The spokesperson continued: ‘We also analyze how danceable, energetic and stable the songs are so that they are upbeat enough and don’t have disruptive pauses that distract you.

“We were surprised to find that DJ Science, as we call the algorithm, produced a flawless playlist that serves its intended purpose: perfectly supporting your cardio workout.”

It’s factors like these that make people work harder without even realizing it.

Costas Karageorghis of Brunel University London said in 2012 that you could think of music for exercise as “a type of legal performance-enhancing drug.”

Karageorghis explained: “Since exercise is often tiring, boring and arduous, anything that alleviates those negative feelings would be welcome.”

The study compiling the best songs for working out was commissioned by Total Shape, a leading online resource for fitness, diet, supplements and healthy lifestyle advice.