Breaking U.K. Spy Scandal Spurs Dramatic Confrontation at G20 Summit

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he confronted Chinese premier Li Qiang about reports of Chinese interference in the British parliament during the final session of the G20 summit on Sunday.

The two world leaders met following the news that two men had been arrested under the Official Secrets Act over accusations of spying for China, as first reported by The Sunday Times. According to the outlet, one of the suspects is a parliamentary researcher tied to multiple senior politicians, including security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns.

The researcher, who is in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh along with another man, in his 30s, in Oxfordshire back in March, according to Scotland Yard. Both residential properties were searched, in addition to a third address in London. The two men are being held at a police station in London until they can be bailed out in October.

