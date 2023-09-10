BREAKING NEWS: Luis Rubiales FINALLY announces he is resigning as Spanish FA President during interview with Piers Morgan after weeks of criticism over kissing Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup final

Luis Rubiales resigned as president of the Spanish Federation

Luis Rubiales has resigned as president of the Spanish Football Federation after weeks of controversy.

Rubiales faced widespread criticism after kissing Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s victory over England in the Women’s World Cup final.

He initially announced he would not resign despite calls to do so, but has now announced his resignation in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

Rubiales said: “I am going to (resign), because I cannot continue my work.

“I have spoken with my daughters and they know this is not an issue that concerns me. They say I need to focus on my dignity and my life.

“In this situation now, this is the thing I have to do.”



