Gerard Butler looks deflated as he watches his native Scotland lose 18-3 to South Africa at the Rugby World Cup in Marseille

Gerard Butler looked deflated as he watched his native Scotland play in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

The Scottish actor, 53, couldn’t hide his disappointment after they lost 18-3 to South Africa at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.

He was dressed in a blue Scotland rugby shirt and sported his usual shaggy facial hair for the public appearance.

Gerard – originally from Paisley – is a huge rugby fan and can often be seen in the stands supporting his team.

When the final whistle blew in Marseille, the Springboks started their World Cup defense with an 18-3 victory over Scotland.

Gregor Townsnend’s men fought playfully for 40 minutes but were blown away by two quick tries early in the second half.

Meanwhile, Gerard recently made headlines after revealing that co-star Hilary Swank was actually seriously injured during the filming of 2007 romantic drama PS I Love You.

The 300 actor appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year and told the story of the on-set accident that sent Swank to the hospital and left him in only boxers.

“She’s so cool and so great to work with that I almost killed her,” he explained to Barrymore.

The actor explained that his character, Gerry Kennedy, was going to be hit in the face with an alligator suspender clip while undressing, but the metal clasp ricocheted in the opposite direction and “sliced” Swank in the head.

‘The cameramen had plastic faceplates to protect themselves from this alligator clip, it was so dangerous, I had to ping at it and it went past my face.

‘This time I crawl to the bed, it gets stuck, it comes off, flies over my head, hits her on the head, cuts her head. I cut her open, you could even see the teeth (of the clip).

‘She needs to be taken to hospital. Literally imagine this studio and within three seconds everyone is gone and I’m just sitting there in my boxers and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying.”

He says he “almost pulled her out” and “made a fool of myself” while they were filming the scene.

Years later, the heartthrob laughed about the incident as he retold the story, but said the experience gave him imposter syndrome at the time because he was so nervous about working with Swank.

As for Butler’s latest, he played a CIA agent trying to escape Afghanistan in one piece in Kandahar.

The film was written by former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune, who based the story on his experiences working for the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2013 while deployed to Afghanistan during the Snowden leaks.

Butler – who recently starred in the action thriller Plane – plays Tom Harris, an undercover CIA agent trapped deep undercover in Afghanistan when he learns his mission has been compromised.