    SEE IT! Man Arrested After Allegedly Holding 2 Women Hostage In Seattle

    SEE IT! Man Arrested After Allegedly Holding 2 Women Hostage In Seattle

    SEATTLE (SPD) – Seattle Police responded to a report of a barricaded suspect where two woman were being held against their will in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue West Tuesday afternoon.

    Around 2:45 p.m. police arrived and learned the 49-year-old suspect entered the room, implied he had a knife and made threats to harm both woman.

    Officers assigned to SPD’s Hostage Negotiation Team, along with SWAT arrived on scene. Officers made entry to the room and took the suspect into custody. Both victims were uninjured.

    A knife was recovered at the scene.

    The suspect was booked into King County Jail for Unlawful Imprisonment.

