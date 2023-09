Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Luis Rubiales, the scandal-roiled Spanish football federation president, told British television host Piers Morgan he would step down from his position in an interview that aired Sunday, exactly three weeks after forcibly kissing a female soccer player at a World Cup ceremony.

“About my resignation? Yes, I’m going to do,” Rubiales said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“You’re going to resign?” Morgan asked.

