Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    News

    Extremist attacks on US power grids are increasing and election seasons are usually a popular time for them, experts say

    By

    Sep 10, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Extremist attacks on US power grids are increasing and election seasons are usually a popular time for them, experts say

    Spikes in attacks on power grids throughout the US have coincided with the 2020 and 2022 elections, one expert told Politico.

    Carlos Barria/Reuters

    Power grid attacks doubled from the first quarter of 2022 to the same period in 2023, Politico reported.
    Many of these attacks can be traced to right-wing extremism.
    One expert also told Politico that spikes have coincided with the 2020 and 2022 election seasons.

    The number of attacks on power infrastructure across the United States is on the rise, a new report from Politico says, and political extremism is playing a role.

    Politico found that the number of power grid attacks in the first three months of 2023 had doubled compared to the same time period in 2022. In 2022, the biggest attack on a power grid affected 45,000 people in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Insider previously reported.

    Right-wing extremism has played a major role, Insider reported, as neo-Nazi groups target power grids because of their belief in “accelerationism,” that is, the theory that destabilizing acts will catalyze a race war.

    Power grid attacks spiked during both the 2020 and 2022 election seasons, Manny Cancel, senior vice president at the North American Electric Reliability Corp, told Politico.

    Power grids have suffered from both physical and cyber attacks in recent years. The FBI has warned power executives to remain diligent and aware of threats to the grid, Politico reported.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Security Guard Shot In Back Of Head Trying To Break Up Fight At High School Football Game

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Man Dead, Child Missing After Jet Ski Accident on Tennessee Lake

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    ‘I’ll come clean, I just love doing laundry’: Whatever feminists think, my six loads a week are like therapy

    Sep 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Security Guard Shot In Back Of Head Trying To Break Up Fight At High School Football Game

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Man Dead, Child Missing After Jet Ski Accident on Tennessee Lake

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    ‘I’ll come clean, I just love doing laundry’: Whatever feminists think, my six loads a week are like therapy

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    ALEX BRUMMER: What Labour isn’t telling before election

    Sep 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy