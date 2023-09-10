Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    Man Dead, Child Missing After Jet Ski Accident on Tennessee Lake

    Following a collision over the weekend between a jet ski and a barge on a Tennessee waterway, authorities are now engaged in a search for a 9-year-old boy, whose father was killed in the accident.

    The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 36-year-old Steven White lost his life when the jet ski, carrying him and his son, collided with a barge being towed by a tow boat. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Cheatham Lake, situated to the northwest of Nashville, The Tennessean reported.

    Crew members aboard the Hines Furlong tow boat launched a vessel to assist the two individuals involved in the collision. Despite White wearing a lifejacket, he was later pronounced deceased after being brought ashore.

    The search for the missing child was temporarily halted during the early morning hours and resumed at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

