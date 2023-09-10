Security Guard Shot In Back Of Head Trying To Break Up Fight At High School Football Game

Utica, NY – During the conclusion of a high school football game between Proctor High School and Binghamton High School in New York, a security guard working for a school district found himself in a hospital bed after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on a Saturday when a large altercation erupted in a school parking lot adjacent to the football stadium, as detailed in a police department statement.

At least two security officers from the Utica City School District tried to intervene and quell the brawl. Police said during the fight, at least two gunshots were fired, one of which struck a security guard in the back of the head.

The injured guard was hospitalized and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Authorities commended the security officers for their courageous actions in attempting to restore order, saying they willingly placed themselves in harm’s way to safeguard the spectators and students at the game.

For the game’s security, a total of four Utica Police officers and eight district security guards were on duty.

As of now, law enforcement has not located the weapon used in the shooting, nor have they identified a suspect. They are actively reviewing surveillance footage and social media videos.

