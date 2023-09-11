Woman, 25, ditches her corporate job to move to a remote off-grid cabin in New England forest – where she forages for food, drinks TREE SAP, and bathes NAKED in freezing rivers

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Talk about getting back to basics.

A corporate worker has revealed how she gave up her 9-5 job to live off-grid in a cabin in the woods – swimming in the river and foraging among her new daily activities.

In a YouTube series videosAlly Marie Brown, 25, from New England, explained how she left her old life behind to become one with nature.

In one clip, she can be seen walking naked to the river to wash off, and she even goes for a swim in the dead of winter after cutting a hole in the ice.

In a series of YouTube videos, Ally Marie Brown from New England reveals how she changed her life to be more in harmony with nature.

In one clip, the 25-year-old can be seen walking naked to the river to wash off.

Former company worker even plunges into the depths of winter after cutting a hole in the ice

Other scenes show her learning about gardening so she can supplement foraged foods with her own crops.

This nature lover exploits birch trees to obtain a “thirst-quenching and nutrient-infused” sap.

Other scenes show Ally taking up gardening, so she can supplement foraged foods with her own crops, and she even taps birch trees for “thirst-quenching, nutrient-infused” sap.

One of Ally’s latest videos shows her putting the finishing touches on her secluded home, which took two and a half years with the help of her boyfriend Kyle Dempsey.

While they were preparing the cabin, the couple lived between there and an apartment in the city, but now they have everything they need to fully enjoy cabin life.

Ally said that at the start of the project she couldn’t even use a power tool, but is now proficient in drilling, hammering, sawing and much more.

The duo built a lot of things in their home from scratch, including the ladder leading to their loft bed, their bed frame and the kitchen cabinets.

The local river serves as a fresh water supply and they have installed a gas stove for cooking.

To give their home some character, Ally and Kyle, 31, finished it with a red tin roof and shingle siding.

In another video, Ally describes the cabin project as a “fun journey” with some bumps along the way.

Ally and her boyfriend Kyle Dempsey built a lot of things in their home from scratch, including the ladder leading to their loft bed, their bed frame, and the kitchen cabinets.

Ally said that at the start of the project she couldn’t even use a power tool, but is now proficient in drilling, hammering, sawing and much more.

She told viewers: “It’s been such a learning experience and although it’s come with its ups and downs, overall there’s just nothing like it.

“I feel so grateful to be able to do this and it’s such a beautiful place.”

After leaving her corporate job, Ally learned how to make natural beauty products and it’s a business she can run from her cabin with ingredients collected from the surrounding woods.

Some of its products listed on Etsy include a $24 organic cuticle oil infused with rosemary and clove and an organic anxiety oil scented with chamomile and lavender for $28.

Kyle, on the other hand, works as a photographer and videographer and owns a coffee bean company called Trout & Coffee.

While living in their cabin, the couple endured snowy winters and summer droughts.

In one of her Instagram posts, Ally spoke about some of the challenges they faced during the dry season.

In a video, Ally describes the cabin project as a “fun journey” with some bumps along the way.

She reveals in a clip that one of her favorite sounds “has to be the rain hitting the metal roof” of the cabin.

She wrote in an accompanying caption: “This has been a tough season. The drought is intense and unforgiving, and to water the plants, Kyle and I have to make multiple, exhaustive trips to the river with buckets.

“It is at times like these that I remember the saying that one must have the serenity to accept what one cannot change, the courage to change what one can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Essentially, don’t dwell on what is beyond your control.

“After investing blood, sweat and tears, I had hoped that this year’s garden would be more bountiful and lush, and although it was far from completely dried out, I was pretty tough with myself about this.

“But…things are starting to take a little turn since Kyle and I can go to the cabin more and take care of everything!” »

During the winter, the couple used snowmobiles to get to their cabin and during blizzards, they would get stuck inside, which Ally said was sometimes a little claustrophobic.

She reveals in another clip that one of her favorite sounds “has to be the rain hitting the metal roof” of the cabin.

For a short time, Ally also lived alone in the cabin while Kyle went to work.

She said that during this time her days were filled with “a lot of maintenance: fetching water from the river, keeping the electricity level high, weeding, gardening, renovating.”

After leaving her corporate job, Ally learned how to make natural beauty products and it’s a business she can run from her cabin with ingredients collected from the forest.

While living in their cabin, the couple endured snowy winters and summer droughts.

For a short time, Ally also lived alone in the cabin while Kyle went to work.

To give their home some character, Ally and Kyle finished it with a red tin roof and shingle siding.

When asked what one of the hardest aspects of cabin life was, Ally told DailyMail.com that “it’s probably living without a toilet.”

She added: “To be honest, not having a bathroom isn’t that bad, but I’ve never had to deal with it for long periods of time in the past.

“When it’s cold or rainy, it’s particularly tricky.”

Since posting her cabin project online, Ally has built a loyal fan base with over 45,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 10,000 followers on Instagram.

Many commentators applauded his radical decision.

One YouTube viewer wrote: “Ally Marie, thank you for sharing the path you have chosen.

“You demonstrate to all of us how real, practical, difficult and therefore very beautiful the connection to the earth is.”

Another fan commented: “This is so inspiring! I always dreamed of living in the forest, like that.

“I’m a lot older now, so it’s wonderful to see that through you.”