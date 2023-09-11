Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are married! DJ and Radio 1 star ‘bind acquaintances with star-studded Glastonbury-themed wedding’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

According to reports, Calvin Harris and Vick Hope got married on Saturday in a lavish Glastonbury-themed wedding.

The top DJ married the radio and TV star in an outdoor ceremony at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, before continuing into the early hours. The sun reports.

Nile Rodgers and Chic, who flew in from the US, performed at the raucous reception, starting their set with Luther Vandross’ 1981 song Never Too Much.

Calvin, 39, and Vick, 33, partied with their celeb pals, including Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu and BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay and Scott Mills and Vick’s Radio 1 co-host Jordan North.

An insider has revealed details about the couple’s romantic vows, including Calvin telling Vick, “I promise to be your teammate, best friend and companion for life.”

Wedding Bells: Calvin Harris and Vick Hope tied the knot on Saturday in a lavish Glastonbury-themed wedding, according to reports (pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2022)

Vick told Calvin, “The pure, unadulterated euphoria I was looking for when we met? I immediately found it in you.’

Food stalls were set up for the Glastonbury-themed after-party, while tipis dotted the grounds alongside 80 lavish tents for guests to stay overnight.

Representatives of the couple have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

Just two weeks ago, Vick enjoyed her boozy bachelorette party as she partied with friends and even enjoyed a cheeky lap dance from some handsome men.

The radio star looked stunning in a white feather mini dress in clips and glamorous photos shared on social media.

Before the hen party with her friends who called her ‘their do’, Vick previously enjoyed a fancy dinner at The Retreat Elcot Park in Newbury a group of handsome men performed a striptease as she giggled and even gave a playful slap on the butt.

Calvin proposed to Vick with a huge diamond ring under a tree on his 138-hectare Ibiza farm, Terra Masia, after a five-month romance.

But Vick recently revealed that their love story actually goes all the way back to the early 1990s when she was 19 – with the radio host rejecting Calvin’s advances when he was an up-and-coming DJ.

She said Calvin first made a move on her when he was enjoying his first success in the 80s with his hit Acceptable in 2007, but she turned him down at the time.

‘It’s something we laughed about on our first real date. We still laugh about it now,” she told You Magazine.

Calvin became one of the highest paid disc jockeys/producers, earning an estimated fortune of more than £200 million, with Vick previously admitting she was ‘shallow’ and had no idea he would turn into ‘an Adonis’.

As his global fame soared, the Scottish DJ was linked to a host of stars – both from his relationship with Taylor Swift and from rumored brief romances with Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora.

Last year, the We Found Love hitmaker and Vick made their relationship public at the Chelsea Flower Show after keeping their relationship a secret.

While Vick said she is keeping the details of her engagement private, she said it was a “very special moment” and that “it was… perfect.”

The television star also opened up about why she has decided to keep her relationship with Calvin largely private.

Celebrations: Just two weeks ago, Vick enjoyed her boozy bachelorette party as she partied with friends and even enjoyed a cheeky lap dance from some handsome men

Supportive: Vick was flown back and forth between Ibiza and Britain all summer to support her boyfriend during his summer DJ season on the island (pictured right with friends in Ushuaia last month)

She said: ‘We don’t really put anything on social media because the time we have together is ‘real life’ and it’s ours. For the first time in a long time, I’m done with work and heading home to a life that is all my own. I am learning to find balance and peace.’

When asked if entering a multi-million dollar world has changed her perspective – especially since she didn’t come from a wealthy background growing up, Vick remains focused on her own career – rather than shirking the constraints of Calvin’s success.

She said: ‘We both have very busy work schedules: I go with him when I can and then I come back for work.’

Vick was flown back and forth between Ibiza and Britain throughout the summer to support her boyfriend during his summer DJ season on the island, while juggling her busy radio and V schedule.