    Two Foreign Aid Workers Killed by Russian Artillery Fire Near Bakhmut

    Anatoli Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

    Two foreign aid workers volunteering in Ukraine were killed on Sunday after coming under Russian attack near Bakhmut, their organization confirmed over the weekend.

    The volunteers, part of a humanitarian team sponsored by the nongovernmental organization Road to Relief, were headed toward the bitterly contested city from Slovyansk to assist civilians in need in the eastern Ukraine town of Ivanivske when their vehicle was struck by Russian artillery fire.

    Canadian volunteer Anthony “Tonko” Ihnat, and the organization’s director, Emma Igual, both died in the blast.

