Constituents rip Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez after she posts video to Instagram that described inflation as ‘propaganda’

Far-left Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez faced backlash after sharing a video on Instagram blaming rising prices solely on businesses and calling the inflation debate “propaganda.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s decision to repost the video sparked anger from her own constituents and people on social media.

The video is the product of the Aotearoa Liberation League, an organization which describes itself as New Zealand’s “decolonial justice project”, and claims that corporations are causing inflation.

“The propaganda around inflation and the cost of living is so powerful that we forget the basic fact that companies set the prices of their products.”

Democrats’ decision to release the video angered his district

“Is AOC crazy?” Latisha Law, a certified nursing assistant from the Bronx, said. “Has she been to a grocery store recently?” $1,000 is nothing anymore. $100 is nothing anymore. Maybe she should spend time on projects and really help people.

Controversial Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez shared the video describing inflation as “propaganda” on her Instagram account.

Ocasio-Cortez greets photographers, accompanied by Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Her followers are now criticizing her for posting the video, with one asking: “Has she been to a grocery store recently?”

Inflation has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy and made it more difficult to purchase everyday items. At one point, inflation reached 9.1 percent in June, but it subsided when the Federal Reserve raised mortgage rates to bring that number down.

As a result of soaring prices, Americans have been paying more for goods, from food to utilities.

After reposting the video, the politician was criticized by people who saw it as a way to blame politicians and corporations.

The activist in the video blames “a bunch of greedy shareholders” for the price rise.

The video angered some people in her district, who criticized the controversial congresswoman for sharing the video. Latisha Law said she worked two jobs “just to survive”.

“I commit suicide just to feed my family. It’s much worse now than before the pandemic,” added the single mother of three.

Behind this fury was the belief that government — including elected officials like Ocasio-Cortez — should play a role in fighting inflation.

Ocasio Cortez represents New York 14th congressional district which includes parts of Queens and the southeast Bronx.

About 14.5 percent of the district’s residents live below the poverty line and only 30 percent of the population has a bachelor’s degree. Nearly half the population is foreign-born, with the majority reporting Latin American origins.

Journalists from New York Post spoke with a handful of the district’s nearly 700,000 residents, but concluded they all had similar stories.

They noted that the majority of people did not know who the representative was and had difficulty identifying the Democrat.

In the video from Aotearoa New Zealand, an activist accuses “a group of greedy shareholders” of causing inflation and calls the discourse around inflation “propaganda.”

Ocasio-Cortez, seen here at a public housing town hall in 2019, has been criticized for rarely spending time in her neighborhood in recent years

The 33-year-old represents New York’s 14th Congressional District which spans the Bronx and Queens.

Lattina Brown, a candidate for New York City Council in 2021, wrote: “I live in her district and we can barely afford basic items. The rent is very high. She’s full of bullshit! »

Several users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, urged Ocasio-Cortez voters to learn about the candidates running for office in their district.

“It’s time for those who elected her to realize their mistake,” wrote one user. “Only their vote can change the tension weighing on their lives. Getting by each month will be worse if they don’t.

Quoting the article, another user wrote: “Most couldn’t identify her or know who she was. But they will go to the polls, see the incumbent by name and re-elect her.”

“And yet they continue to vote for her,” said another. “Don’t feel sorry for his constituents at all. They get what they voted for.

Others criticized the politician for being out of touch with the reality facing her voters.

“In her defense, she is now part of the political class, inflation has no effect on her and her comrades, so technically she is telling the truth, but not THE truth,” said one user.

Ocasio-Cortez sparked similar ire when she attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing a floor-length white dress stamped with the words “TAX THE RICH.”

She was criticized for being a hypocrite by attending an event where tickets cost $35,000.

“AOC wearing a Tax The Rich dress to an event where the entry is 30,000 people sums up everything that is wrong with our country,” one user commented on X.

“If she wanted to tax the rich, she would have protested the Met Gala, but she joined the party instead,” wrote another.

AOC was criticized for attending the 2021 Met Gala, where tickets cost over $30,000. She was later investigated after a nonpartisan watchdog raised concerns that she was receiving gifts.

Social media users reacted to the politician’s bold clothing choice and reflected on the irony of wearing it to an event where entry costs tens of thousands of dollars.

In addition to attending the party, the congresswoman reportedly paid for her dress, hair, makeup, hotel room and other items after being contacted by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The young politician was later investigated after a review found “substantial reason to believe she had accepted unauthorized gifts.”

THE goodbye found out she received a dress, shoes and accessories as well as hair and makeup services, transportation and a hotel room as part of the event.

Ocasio-Cortez only paid for the items after being contacted by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The OCE submitted a referral to the Ethics Committee of the United States House of Representatives on June 23, 2022.

The 33-year-old “may have violated House rules, standards of conduct and federal law” by accepting the gifts, according to the referral.