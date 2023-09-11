Woman found dead outside Kent Avenue building – the same NYC residences where Wire actor Michael K Williams was found dead

An unidentified woman was found in a pool of blood outside an apartment building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Sunday morning.

The cause of death has not been released as NYPD officials investigate the case.

The woman was found dead outside the same building where actor Michael K. Williams died of an overdose.

The building has already experienced tragedy after The Wire actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his penthouse apartment.

Michael K. Williams died in September 2021 after purchasing and ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl from a street dealer in New York. He rose to fame for his portrayal of Omar Little on the hit HBO series The Wire from 2002 to 2008.

Williams played Omar Little, a rogue drug dealer, on the HBO hit The Wire from 2002 to 2008.

In addition to her work on the critically acclaimed drama, Williams has also starred in films and other television series such as Boardwalk Empire.

Williams’ death sparked a months-long investigation into a Brooklyn drug ring linked to the actor’s overdose, where it was discovered that Irvin Cartagena, known as “Green Eyes,” was part of it. leader.

CCTV captured the moment Cartagena handed Williams the drugs a day before the actor’s death.

Moments before, Williams had handed the man a wad of cash, and Cartagena could be seen counting the bills before rummaging through a paper bag hidden next to a blue recycling bin outside the apartment.

The actor was found the next day by his nephew unconscious and face down in the living room of Williams’ Williamsburg apartment. He was declared dead by doctors who attended the scene.

Cartagena, who was previously arrested twice on drug charges but released under New York’s bail reform, was arrested in Puerto Rico five months after Williams’ death .