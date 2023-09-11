Michigan State University Football Coach Mel Tucker Suspended Without Pay Amid Investigation Into Reported Accusation Of Sexual Harassment

Michigan State University suspended its head football coach, Mel Tucker, amid an ongoing investigation, according to school officials on Sunday.

The University revealed that a third-party inquiry had concluded in July, but additional proceedings, including a scheduled hearing in October, are still pending, as stated by the school’s athletics director, Alan Haller, during a press briefing.

The announcement followed a report by USA Today, which highlighted allegations from a rape survivor and activist with whom the coach had a business relationship, accusing Tucker of sexual harassment.

In a response documented by the publication, the coach vehemently denied any engagement in misconduct. On Sunday, Haller characterized Tucker’s suspension as a “conditional, interim measure,” during which he would not receive pay.

Interim Michigan State University President Teresa K. Woodruff, speaking at the news conference on Sunday, emphasized the institution’s commitment to fostering a culture that is welcoming, supportive, and caring, stating, “The Michigan State University of today is creating a culture that is welcoming, supportive, and caring.”

The post Michigan State Football Suspends Head Football Coach Mel Tucker appeared first on Breaking911.