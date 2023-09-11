Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    GOP Guv Spent Millions in Tax Dollars on Governor's Mansion Upgrades

    GOP Guv Spent Millions in Tax Dollars on Governor's Mansion Upgrades

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    After Republican Tate Reeves was elected governor of Mississippi in 2019, he sold his home and moved his family, naturally, into the governor’s mansion.

    But that new home, a national historic landmark, was far from perfect for Reeves. And over the last three and a half years, while not paying personal property taxes on his new state-owned mansion, Reeves has plowed more than $2.4 million in taxpayer dollars into renovations and upkeep for his temporary home, according to public records obtained by The Daily Beast.

    During Reeves’ brief stay, the governor’s mansion has also seen what appears to be an additional $900,000 in renovations, restoration, and refurbishments. Those investments, however, came courtesy of anonymous donors, and appear in federal tax records filed by The Governors Mansion Foundation—a nonprofit whose board features Reeves’ campaign treasurer and a top campaign donor who runs a controversial installment loan business.

