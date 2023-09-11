Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom rumored to be abandoned by Warner Bros. with no full trailers just three months before its theatrical release

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

With just over three months until Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 20, the lack of any type of marketing has fueled rumors that Warner Bros. basically abandoned the film.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom follows Warner Bros. 2018’s smash hit Aquaman grossed $335 million domestically and $1.14 billion worldwide.

Jason Momoa returns as the title character, as does controversial actress Amber Heard as Mera.

Rumors circulated in July that WB could push back Dune Part Two, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple until 2024, due to ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, with both unions banning its members from promoting their work with companies on strike during construction. stop.

Although the studio ultimately pushed back Dune Part Two from its November 3, 2023 release to March 15, 2024, it did not push The Color Purple or Aquaman 2, according to one Twitter user. @TheComixKid speculating this weekend that WB doesn’t have a marketing budget for the superhero sequel.

Abandonment: With just over three months until Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 20, the lack of any type of marketing has fueled rumors that Warner Bros. basically abandoned the film.

First film: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a sequel to Warner Bros. Aquaman, a smash hit in 2018, which grossed $335 million domestically and $1.14 billion worldwide.

Rumors: Rumors swirled in July that WB might push back Dune Part Two, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple until 2024, due to ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, with both unions banning its members to promote their work to companies on strike during this period. work stoppage

@TheComixKid quoted retweeted another Twitter user @WhenBatmenFly, who said: “Aquaman 2 comes out in 3 months and still no trailer. Why isn’t anyone panicking?

@TheComixKid replied: “Because they know it’s bad, they know it’s going to lose money, and they’re not putting any marketing budget into it.”

It’s unclear if @TheComixKid is simply throwing around his own speculative ideas or if he’s citing industry sources about the film’s marketing budget, or apparent lack thereof.

Another Twitter user, @NebsGoodTakes, shared the brief 30 seconds of footage that has been released so far, although there is still no trailer made public.

These 30 seconds of footage were part of a teaser for Warner Bros. List of DC Comics films from the 2022 era as of February 2022, while at that time Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was scheduled for December 16, 2022.

Although it is still possible that Warner Bros. could move Aquaman and His Lost Kingdom to 2024 as previously rumored – which would certainly explain the lack of marketing so far – the studio still hasn’t done so.

If the studio is indeed planning to release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 20, the lack of marketing is quite surprising, since this 30-second clip is the only sequence released so far.

The studio showed a full trailer to CinemaCon 2023 attendees during the Warner Bros. panel. in April, although this trailer has not yet been released to the public.

Money loser: @TheComixKid replied: “Because they know it’s bad, they know it’s going to lose money, and they’re not putting any marketing budget into it.”

Just the footage: Another Twitter user, @NebsGoodTakes, shared the brief 30 seconds of footage that has been released so far, although there is still no trailer made public.

Speculation: It’s unclear if @TheComixKid is just throwing around his own speculative ideas or if he’s citing industry sources about the film’s marketing budget, or apparent lack thereof.

Release Change: Although it is still possible that Warner Bros. could shift Aquaman and His Lost Kingdom to 2024 as previously rumored – which would certainly explain the lack of marketing so far – the studio still hasn’t done it.

Warner Bros. promoted the original Aquaman at CinemaCon 2017, before filming even began, by showing off a sizzling reel of concept art.

Filming began in May 2017, with director James Wan showing the first footage at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2017, while filming was still underway.

The first official trailer won’t debut until next year’s San Diego Comic-Con in July 2018, five months before its theatrical release.

With just over three months until Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters, the lack of real marketing has been annoying for many fans, it seems.

It’s also worth noting that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the final film from the previous DC Studios regime led by Walter Hamada, with the first film under new DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran – Superman: Legacy with David Corenswet as the new man. of Steel – is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.