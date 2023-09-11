Who rocked it better? Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian wore the same outfit that his new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori shocked Italians with – and it’s not the first time she’s copied the reality star’s style

<!–

It’s the outfit that has the whole world talking and Italians turning their heads in horror.

But Bianca Censori’s barely-there leggings have been spotted on the curves of another of Kanye West’s partners: his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In 2017, at the height of her marriage to the rapper, Kardashian stepped out in a pair of nearly identical latex leggings to Censori’s statement bottoms.

Unlike Censori, Kardashian wore a nude bralette with her spray-on tights and a pair of Victorian lace-up boots.

West’s new wife instead paired the racy leggings with a ripped crop top, which exposed her breasts, and a pair of Perspex stiletto heels, similar to a pair Kim also has.

She appeared naked in the stunning top which hugged her ample cleavage and slim waist, bizarrely covering her chest with a purple pillow from the couple’s hotel in Italy.

The leggings in question appear to be from West’s popular Yeezy line, for which Bianca serves as architectural designer.

Bianca also recently stepped out in a black bikini top and tights, another ensemble that looks strikingly similar to an outfit Kardashian wore last year.

Censori has raised many eyebrows with her outrageous clothing choices while vacationing with the rapper in Italy.

Fashion designer West is widely believed to be behind all of the Melbourne-born beauty’s recent and controversial looks.

West and Censori first became romantically involved in January 2023, just months after his divorce was finalized.

The couple married in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in January, about two months after the rapper’s divorce from Kardashian was finalized.

However, the legality of the union is in question as they have not submitted a marriage certificate.

Previously, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

The former couple share four children together: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

During their long romance, West often referred to Kardashian as his “muse” and he heavily influenced her fashion choices.

Meanwhile, there are calls for West and Censori to be arrested for their latest scandalous display in Venice.

The couple sparked controversy last Monday after they were spotted enjoying an amorous moment on a boat, with West exposing his bare bottom to staring tourists.

Footage of the couple showed the American rapper, 46, sitting in the back of the river taxi while his alleged Australian bride rested her head on his lap.

Before boarding the boat, West was covered from head to toe in an all-black ensemble, while Censori wore a knee-length trench coat that she paired with a pair of nude heels.

But both shed their layers as they came on board, with Censori ditching her jacket in favor of a strapless nude number while West pulled down his pants, exposing his bare bottom.

Things seemed to be getting really hot as Censori rested her elbows on his knees as he then cradled her head as they sailed along the river.