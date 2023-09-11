Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    News

    Accused U.K. Parliament Spy Is a 28-Year-Old Tory-Linked Hinge Bro: Report

    By

    Sep 11, 2023 , , , , ,
    Accused U.K. Parliament Spy Is a 28-Year-Old Tory-Linked Hinge Bro: Report

    Scott Barbour/Getty Images

    Hours after it was reported that a researcher working in Britain’s parliament had been arrested on suspicion of spying for China, The Sunday Times revealed his identity, reporting that the suspect is allegedly the director of a China-focused think tank co-founded by several high-profile conservative lawmakers—including the nation’s security minister.

    The researcher was named on Sunday night by the newspaper as Chris Cash, a 28-year-old history graduate and “long-suffering Scottish rugby follower,” according to an archived version of his Twitter account.

    Cash was also reportedly a fixture on the parliamentary social scene, frequently seen rubbing elbows with civil servants, aides, researchers, and journalists at boozy events. One political reporter for The Sun proclaimed on Sunday that she’d previously matched with the alleged spy on the dating app Hinge.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Channel Nine newsreader Peter Overton left lost for words and scrambling to read the evening bulletin in major on-air gaffe – as it’s claimed ‘robots’ are to blame

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    General Frank McKenzie slams Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and says it will be viewed as a mistake from the beginning

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Ginni Thomas founded a nonprofit with funding from Harlan Crow weeks ahead of the Citizens United ruling to advance conservative causes

    Sep 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Channel Nine newsreader Peter Overton left lost for words and scrambling to read the evening bulletin in major on-air gaffe – as it’s claimed ‘robots’ are to blame

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    General Frank McKenzie slams Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and says it will be viewed as a mistake from the beginning

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Ginni Thomas founded a nonprofit with funding from Harlan Crow weeks ahead of the Citizens United ruling to advance conservative causes

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Grimes was ‘outraged’ after learning that Elon Musk fathered twins with Shivon Zilis at the same time as the public, new biography reveals

    Sep 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy