Channel Nine newsreader Peter Overton left lost for words and scrambling to read the evening bulletin in major on-air gaffe – as it’s claimed ‘robots’ are to blame

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Peter Overton was caught in an on-air gaffe that appeared to be a technical fault during Sunday’s Nine News bulletin.

The respected journalist, 57, was left speechless when a blower appeared to fail and he was forced to get instructions from an earpiece.

Peter was presenting a story about a white powder scandal involving NRL star Valentine Holmes holding a now-deleted image of a bag in her mouth.

After finishing the segment, Peter looked completely confused.

“Okay, let’s just see where you’d like me to go,” he said after an awkward pause.

“Okay, would you like me to go to Morocco?” Okay, he asked, still unsure.

Peter then presented the story of an earthquake in Morocco, which devastated this small African country.

On Monday’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kyle Sandilands said Nine’s “robots” were to blame.

“They have robots at Channel Nine that operate all this equipment,” Kyle said.

Peter Overton was caught in an on-air gaffe that appeared to be a technical fault during Sunday’s Nine News bulletin.

“These robots must shit themselves on a regular basis,” he added.

The pair then spoke about the time Nine was “hacked” by Russia in March 2021, after broadcasting an investigative documentary on Vladimir Putin.

“Remember one night on Channel Nine we were watching Peter Overton and all of a sudden, after the commercial break, the guy from Melbourne comes in,” he said.

The respected journalist, 57, was left speechless when a blower appeared to fail and he was forced to get instructions from an earpiece.

Co-star Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and news anchor Brooklyn Ross agreed.

Nine was at the center of the biggest ever hack by a media company in Australia, which saw production shut down for more than 24 hours.

The attack was described as “sophisticated” and the network worked with the Australian Cyber ​​Security Center to resolve the issue.