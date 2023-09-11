New Hampshire’s Londonderry High School suspends ENTIRE champion cheerleading program after allegations of ‘toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment and discrimination’

The cheerleading program at a New Hampshire high school has been suspended in response to allegations of bullying and harassment.

The decision to suspend the high school cheerleading program was communicated to families via a letter from the superintendent of Londonderry Public Schools.

School officials have recently become aware of very disturbing allegations regarding a pervasive culture of bullying, harassment and discrimination.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A New Hampshire high school’s cheerleading program has been suspended following allegations of bullying and harassment involving both students and adults associated with the program.

The Londonderry school board has unanimously voted to immediately suspend the high school’s cheerleading program.

The decision was communicated to families through a letter from Londonderry Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Black.

“School officials recently became aware of extremely concerning allegations regarding a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment and discrimination within the Londonderry High School cheerleading team,” Black wrote.

“Unfortunately, these allegations encompass the entire cheerleading program, including the coaching staff, student-athletes and parents.”

A high school’s cheerleading program in Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been temporarily suspended in response to allegations of bullying and harassment.

The decision to suspend the high school cheerleading program was communicated to families via a letter from Londonderry Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Black.

The school’s cheerleading coaches have now been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as detailed in Black’s letter.

School administrators would also fully support decisions made by the school board, Black said.

The school is in the process of selecting an independent investigator to thoroughly review the allegations with the school board which is scheduled to make a decision Sept. 25 on whether the cheerleading program should continue this season.

“Participation in extracurricular activities is a privilege and we hold Londonderry student-athletes to high standards,” Superintendent Black wrote. “…When we receive allegations that a program’s overall culture perpetuates the mistreatment of students, we must act quickly,” the letter states.

Black, who has served as superintendent since December of last year, also clarified that at this point no wrongdoing has been confirmed.

If the investigation determines that misconduct occurred, the school administration will address it through “usual disciplinary channels.”

The school is currently in the process of selecting an independent investigator to thoroughly review the allegations with the school board which is expected to make a decision on September 25. Pictured: Members of the cheer squad this school year.

Black emphasized the goal of every administrator and school board member in Londonderry.

“Every administrator and school board member has the common goal of helping students succeed in a caring and supportive learning environment,” the superintendent wrote.

“When the integrity of this environment has been compromised, it is up to all of us to figure out what went wrong and how to fix it.”

Notably, the letter did not provide specific details about the allegations or when school officials first became aware of them.

Londonderry High School has just over 1,400 students in grades 9-12.

Black also warned against “gossip, rumor or speculation” during the investigation period.

“Any student conduct that amounts to bullying or retaliation should be reported to the appropriate administrator and will be handled accordingly,” he wrote.

“While your students’ conduct at school is important, also be mindful of their conduct online, including cyberbullying,” he warned.

Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham said his department is not involved in the investigation at this time.

“We are aware of the letter. There is no open investigation,” Cheetham said.

School officials also said no criminal evidence has been found at this time to support the allegations.