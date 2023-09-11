The Masked Singer: Demi Lovato Reveals Identity After Appearing as Anonymouse and Releasing Hit Heart Song in Season 10 Kickoff Episode

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Demi Lovato revealed her identity after appearing as a giant mouse during the kickoff of season 10 of The Masked Singer on Fox on Sunday.

The 31-year-old singer performed as Anonymouse in a giant mouse costume with a studded leather jacket and came out with the hit Heart song What About Love.

“Anonymous, you’re a gun and you just blew the roof off,” said Nicole Scherzinger, 45.

Anonymouse shared a clue that she was on an influential 100 list, saying, “like Michelle Obama, Oprah and Angelina Jolie, I am on one special list, Time’s 100.”

She revealed her identity at the end of the hour-long special kickoff show that aired after NFL games on Fox.

“Oh my god, the amazing Demi Lovato,” bellowed host Nick Cannon, 42. “One of the biggest stars in the world. Two-time Grammy nominated multi-platinum sensation. Wow! ‘

Nicole, Robin Thicke, 46, and Jenny McCarthy, 50, correctly suspected Anonymouse was Demi before she unmasked.

Ken Jeong, 54, maintained his suspicion that Anonymouse was Lady Gaga.

The show shared clues to Anonymouse’s identity, including: a map of Texas, a dinosaur, and a princess tiara.

Nick asked Demi after she unmasked why she wanted to do the show.

“I wanted to do your show because I thought it would be so much fun,” Demi said. ‘And it was so much fun. And I get to sing, so it’s the best of both worlds.”

“Robin, Jenny, Nicole, you were spot on, how did you know?” Nick asked.

“That voice,” Jenny said.

“You are one of the great voices and talents of every generation,” Robin said.

“This was so much fun,” Demi said. “Your words are so kind and I took them to heart. So thank you. And the energy of this crowd is so amazing!’

The kickoff show recast the top five performers from previous seasons and looked back at past highlights, including the unmasking of Mickey Rourke, 70, who prematurely revealed his identity and appeared to throw his Gremlin mask into the audience.

When Nick asked him why he did the show, Mickey said, “I was in the neighborhood.”

Michelle Williams, 43, who had previously appeared in season two as the Butterfly, and Rumer Willis, 35, who appeared in season one as the Lion, returned and sang a duet of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin.

Baseball star pitcher Barry Zito, who previously competed as Rhino, and NBA star Victor Oladipo, who had competed as Thingamajig, returned to Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s duet Meant To Be unmasked. Nicole joined them on stage to sing the song. When they were done, the three of them hugged each other.

Bow Wow, who donned the Frog mask in season three, returned to duet with NSYNC member Joey Fatone, who competed as Rabbit in season one. They sang the hit ABC by The Jackson 5.

“We did it,” Ken said.

Joey pulled up his pant leg and showed Nick that after being on the show, he had his bunny mask tattooed on the back of his leg.

“That’s called dedication people,” Joey said.

“He went all in,” Nick said.

“Oh my god, you guys are just the coolest cats around, and you look like you were having so much fun!” Nicole said.

Nicole sang Prince’s Purple Rain as the show played a montage of the previous seasons’ winners.

The Masked Singer returns for the season 10 premiere on September 27.