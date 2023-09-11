Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    Major cash change coming to Woolworths supermarkets this week

    Woolworths is reducing its cash withdrawal limit from $500 to $200, bringing it in line with limits set by other retailers.

    “From mid-September, we will reduce the limit of cash customers can withdraw from our stores per transaction,” a Woolworths spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

    “This is due to the lack of cash being used in transactions, with the majority of customers opting for card-only transactions.

    “We understand that cash remains an important payment option for some customers.

    “That is why we will continue to offer the possibility of withdrawing money.”

    Shoppers can currently collect cash in-store without having to make a purchase first.

    However, this policy will also be updated next month.

    Starting at the end of October, buyers will need to make a purchase before they can withdraw money.

    There will be no minimum purchase requirement.

    So, whether you buy a leg of ham or a pack of chewing gum, you will always be able to withdraw any amount of money from the store.

