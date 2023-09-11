Queensland premier Anastasia Palaszczuk returns to work after European holiday

Calls for removal of Queensland Premier

Ms Palaszczuk to attend Labor caucus meeting

Annastacia Palaszczuk returned to work on Monday following calls for her dismissal.

The Prime Minister of Queensland returned to Brisbane airport on Sunday evening after a two-week European vacation and a drop in polls in his country for the Labor Party.

Ms Palaszczuk is due to attend a Labor caucus meeting on Monday morning, just 12 hours after her flight home landed, amid rumors her leadership could be under threat.

A shock new poll shows the daunting challenge Ms Palaszczuk faces returning to work.

The recent RedBridge Group poll found Labor’s primary vote stood at just 26 per cent, compared to 41 for the Queensland Liberals.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (pictured) faces growing challenges with her Labor Party in free fall in the polls.

During Ms Palaszczuk’s Italian escapade, acting Prime Minister Steven Miles held a cabinet meeting without her and said he had not spoken to the Prime Minister while on vacation.

It was the first time government had been without Ms Palaszczuk for six years, according to a report in The Courier Mail, sparking speculation about an imminent change in leadership.

Mr Miles has publicly backed the Prime Minister, insisting he and his fellow Labor MPs fully support her.

“No one has worked harder for the people of Queensland than the Prime Minister,” he wrote on Facebook while Ms Palaszczuk was on vacation.

“I repeat, the Prime Minister is doing a great job for the people of Queensland and she has our full support.”

The Courier Mail also reported that MPs had raised concerns about Ms Palaszczuk’s leadership in recent weeks, although none wanted to make their comments public.

“I’m looking forward to a big week,” Ms Palaszczuk told waiting reporters at Brisbane Airport on Sunday evening, before declaring she “absolutely” intended to lead Labor in the national election of next year.

Opposition leader David Crisafulli (pictured) blasted Labor’s “chaos and crisis”.

Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has taken aim at the returning premier and his party.

“We are focused on the issues that matter to Queenslanders, while the state Labor government is obsessed with its own chaos and crisis,” Mr Crisafulli wrote on social media on Sunday.

Queenslanders are due to go to the polls in October 2024, with Ms Palaszczuk seeking to win a fourth consecutive term.