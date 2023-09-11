Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    News

    Trump Didn’t Cause America’s Bitter Partisanship Alone (But He Made It a Lot Worse)

    By

    Sep 11, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Trump Didn’t Cause America’s Bitter Partisanship Alone (But He Made It a Lot Worse)

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    How is it possible that the more indictments leveled on Donald Trump, the more Republicans flock to him?

    This behavior defies logic. Then again, Trump won the election in 2016, despite saying and doing things that would have sunk any “normal” politician. A better question might be this: What happened to America in the 21st century that would make Trump immune to political gravity?

    On Thursday, former treasury official Steve Rattner joined MSNBC’s Morning Joe to help answer that question and explain (as co-host Willie Geist put it) Trump’s “seemingly unbreakable support” in the GOP. As usual, he brought some compelling visual data.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

