Jordan Love carries on Aaron Rodgers’ tradition of ‘owning’ the Bears after throwing three touchdown passes in Packers’ season-opening win

Love spent three years waiting for this moment behind four-time MVP Rodgers

The 24-year-old had only started once against Kansas City in 2021.

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jordan Love kept telling himself that he and his Packers teammates were going to start his first NFL season as a starter on the right foot by scoring a season-opening victory and he backed himself up by beating the Green Bay’s main rivals in the first play of the postgame. Aaron Rodgers era on Sunday.

Love looked ready to follow in the footsteps of Rodgers and Brett Favre, throwing three touchdowns to lead the Packers to a 38-20 road victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Love spent three years waiting for this moment behind four-time MVP Rodgers, who completed a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets in April. He shook off a slow first half and helped propel the Packers to a lopsided victory.

“It’s awesome,” Love said. ‘He feels good. It definitely took a long time for me – three years as a substitute. Just watch, learn and grow, see this team work. It feels good to be out there, leading these guys and finally playing with them. And leaving with dubbing is exactly what we wanted.

Aaron Jones ran for a touchdown and caught one, helping the Packers pull away in the second half for their ninth straight victory over the Bears.

Packers freshman quarterback Jordan Love threw three touchdowns in memorable display against the Bears

Love, 24, completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards and posted a 123.2 rating against Chicago

Green Bay was 25-5 against Chicago with Rodgers, including an NFC championship game victory at Soldier Field during the 2010 season, and the Packers were 22-10 in games started by Favre.

For the Bears, it was more of the same for a team that went 3-14 to set a franchise record for losses last season. Chicago entered the season expecting major improvement after a series of off-season improvements.

Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards and posted a rating of 123.2. His only previous start was a loss at Kansas City in 2021 when Rodgers was sidelined due to COVID-19.

“I couldn’t be more proud of his performance, his composure,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.

“There’s a lot of confidence in this locker room for Jodan Love, and I think the guys will rally around him. They are excited for him. They love him. They respect him.

Love (left) served as a backup to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right) for three seasons

Jones caught two passes for 86 yards. He turned a screen into a 51-yard gain that gave him a score in the third, and added a 35-yard touchdown on a short pass on the next drive.

Roméo Doubs scored two touchdowns. Quay Walker returned an interception 37 yards for a TD, and the Packers won for the 13th time in 14 games at Soldier Field.

General manager Brian Gutekunst hugged Love in the tunnel and greeted the other players. Loud cheers and applause could be heard in the Packers’ locker room, and someone shouted, “I want to stay here all night!”

The Bears lost their 11th straight game overall and their 10th straight against NFC North opponents.

“You just have to let the truth sink in,” guard Eddie Jackson said. “Even though it hurts, even though we feel like we have to go out, there are still 16 games left. We need to go out tomorrow, watch the film, make the corrections and keep that in mind that we can’t ever let this happen again.

Questions about Justin Fields’ ability to become the passer the Bears desperately need resurfaced last season after Chicago lost 38-20 at home to its arch-rivals.

Fields was 24 of 37 for 216 yards. He had a touchdown pass and an interception in a performance that didn’t answer the biggest question hanging over the team: Can he become the passer the Bears need him to be?

Fields also ran for 59 yards.

Prized acquisition DJ Moore was only targeted twice and had two catches for 25 yards. Darnell Mooney added 53 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“This game was high profile and we didn’t bring the juice and hype to the party today and we lost,” Moore said.

Next, the Packers travel to Atlanta next Sunday, while the Bears travel to Tampa Bay next Sunday.