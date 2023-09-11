Lori Harvey shows off a fantastic figure as she braves the rain in a micro-mini cargo skirt and cropped tank top… ahead of another night of NYFW

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The second edition of New York Fashion Weeks’ biennial extravaganza, now on day four.

Lori Harvey is one of the many stars, celebrities and fashionistas present at the series of events where international fashion collections are showcased to buyers, the press and the general public.

On Sunday, the model, entrepreneur and socialite didn’t let rainy weather stop her from hitting the sidewalk to run some errands in the hours before she gets all dolled up for another night out on the town.

For the afternoon excursion, Harvey, 26, opted for a dressy-yet-sexy look, consisting of a purple micro-mini cargo skirt and a cropped white tank top.

The combination, which was all about showing off her legs, midriff and cleavage, was sure to turn more than a few heads as she strutted her stuff through the busy streets.

When an admiring photographer saw it, the rain had just stopped falling, although an occasional drop still fell.

Harvey didn’t seem too bothered by Mother Nature’s fickle weather, considering her decision to dress in such a skimpy ensemble.

To complete her overall afternoon look, the SKN By LH founder also wore a pair of tan platform boots that resembled Uggs, and had her raven locks in a long, straight, blunt bob with a center parting.

Harvey, who also carried her essentials in a small black bag over her left shoulder, never seemed to pay attention to the photographer, instead opting for a casual-cool attitude as she strolled from street to street.

As she looked to the side and at the horizon, people along the sidewalks and streets slowly began to notice her, and soon some began taking photos.

Early in the evening, East Coast time, the stepdaughter of TV host Steve Harvey took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos of herself all decked out in one of the dresses she wore to one of the many fashion shows that took place. in New York City.

“A little @dundasworld moment last night,” she shared in the caption, in a shout-out to fashion designer Peter Dundas, who co-founded the brand with Evangelo Bousis in 2017.

The model also took to her Instagram page to show off the items she wore to the Dundas show in Manhattan on Saturday night.

She struck a number of poses in a red sequin dress that was sheer enough to show off her ample assets underneath.

The sleeveless one also featured a sleeveless design and a red leather neckline that rose a few inches up her neck.

For this particular outfit, the stylists had her dark locks pulled away from her face and put into a sleek, fashionable bun.

NYFW was a busy time for Harvey, who appeared at the Proenza Schouler show on Saturday and at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show the night before.

Fashion on display: New York Fashion Week kicked off on Thursday, September 7 and runs through Wednesday, September 13

Ahead of the week-long celebration of fashion, Harvey worked the Victoria’s Secret ‘The Tour’ event on Wednesday and also appeared at the Chanel party that same evening.

Harvey has been a mainstay at NYFW events over the years, both as an audience member watching the various new collections roll out on stages around the city and as a model who helps sell the fashion lines.

New York Fashion Week is a biennial series of events in Manhattan that typically spans seven to nine days in February and again in September of each year.

This restart started on Thursday, September 7 and will continue until Wednesday, September 13.