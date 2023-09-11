I dumped a six-year-old girl’s lunch in the bin after she stole my daughter’s new $50 lunchbox – and I’d do it again

<!–

A mother became furious when her six-year-old daughter came home “in tears” after a classmate stole her $50 bento box – so she took matters into her own hands when the school did not react.

Jennifer* from Texas was unpacking her daughter’s backpack when she noticed her brand new lunch box was missing.

The child revealed that a classmate, Audrey*, took it away from her and refused to give it back – and their teacher insisted she “drop the matter” because it was “just a lunch box.”

The mother requested a meeting with the teacher and principal the next day to discuss the altercation, during which the school insisted that Audrey keep the lunch box for an extra day because she was bringing the food.

But the frustrated mother ended up throwing Audrey’s lunch in the trash and taking the bento box back, causing the six-year-old to burst into tears.

“I politely asked Audrey to return my daughter her lunch box, but she started crying,” the mother recalls.

“The teacher asked if Audrey could keep him for the day since his food was already there, but I refused and said they had five minutes to find something else to put his food in, otherwise I would throw it away .

“Instead of finding him a closed container, they started arguing with me, so I got up, grabbed the bento box and threw the food in the trash.”

Jennifer shared that she doesn’t feel guilty about her “childish” act because the school provides free food to students.

“Audrey can afford her own bento box, we live in a high-income neighborhood. “She took my daughter’s lunch because she’s a bully and the school doesn’t discipline her,” she finally wrote.

Many were divided on the issue, with several applauding Jennifer for standing up for her child.

“Audrey faced no consequences for her actions – she was going to cry her way out of it. I would have done the same thing,” one mom wrote.

“I can’t believe the school’s response was ‘let her live another day’! I mean what? You can steal something from another student and be able to keep it “one more day”?! What kind of school is this?!’ » asked another.

A third said: “It’s good you drew the line otherwise this would have escalated into something more serious.” They allowed him to not deal with the situation sooner.

But others criticized her for being rude to a child.

“You acted immaturely and this whole situation is ridiculous. Your temper got the better of you,” one man wrote.

“You’re an asshole for throwing away a child’s food, what if she starves for the rest of the day?” said another.

*Names have been changed for privacy reasons.