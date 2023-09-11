Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamas slams attack on Lebanese army outposts as ‘suspicious act’

    By

    Sep 11, 2023

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Lebanon condemned, in a statement on Monday, the attacks on two Lebanese army outposts in the vicinity of Ain-el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Saida and the injury of five soldiers.

    According to Hamas, this attack is quot;a suspicious act aiming to tamper with the army and Lebanon#39;s sovereignty, as well as to shuffle the cards and steer the (direction) events in the camp towards a dangerous place.quot;

    The Movement wished speedy recovery of the injured soldiers, hailing the Lebanese army#39;s professionalism, patience, and keenness on the Palestinian people.

    ==============R.A.H.

    By

