Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Wednesday, September 13, 2023

    By

    Sep 11, 2023 ,

    Time

    Topic

    9:00

    The Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), United Nations Population Fund, the Arab League, and the International Planned Parenthood Federation inaugurate the quot;Sixth Review of Arab Region#39;s International Population Conference,quot; at the UN House, Beirut.

    9:30

    Session for the House Committee of Information and Telecommunications, chaired by MP Ibrahim Moussawi, to discuss illegitimate internet networks and the latest developments in the telecom sector.

    10:30

    Session for the House Committee of Foreign and Emigrants Affairs, chaired by MP Fadi Alame, in the presence of Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, over UNIFIL extension resolution and the latest meeting of the Arab ministerial contact group on Syria.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ashton Kutcher under fire for problematic comment he made about Hilary Duff when she was 15 in resurfaced clip – amid backlash over support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Prince Albert of Monaco places an arm around Princess Charlene as they watch Rugby World Cup together in SIXTH engagement in a week – after reports their marriage is ‘for appearances only’

    Sep 11, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Ukraine’s place is in the EU, says German foreign minister in Kyiv

    Sep 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ashton Kutcher under fire for problematic comment he made about Hilary Duff when she was 15 in resurfaced clip – amid backlash over support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Prince Albert of Monaco places an arm around Princess Charlene as they watch Rugby World Cup together in SIXTH engagement in a week – after reports their marriage is ‘for appearances only’

    Sep 11, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Ukraine’s place is in the EU, says German foreign minister in Kyiv

    Sep 11, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Saudi Crown Prince begins state visit to India

    Sep 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy