Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time

Topic

9:00

The Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), United Nations Population Fund, the Arab League, and the International Planned Parenthood Federation inaugurate the quot;Sixth Review of Arab Region#39;s International Population Conference,quot; at the UN House, Beirut.

9:30

Session for the House Committee of Information and Telecommunications, chaired by MP Ibrahim Moussawi, to discuss illegitimate internet networks and the latest developments in the telecom sector.

10:30

Session for the House Committee of Foreign and Emigrants Affairs, chaired by MP Fadi Alame, in the presence of Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, over UNIFIL extension resolution and the latest meeting of the Arab ministerial contact group on Syria.

