NNA – Intermittent night clashes between Fatah Movement and Islamist groups have intensified his morning but remained limited to the fighting front, our correspondent reported.

A meeting is scheduled to take place today between the interim chief of the General Security, Major General Elias Baysari, and the representatives of the Palestinian factions to discuss means to end the fighting.

