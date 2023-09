By

NNA – As-Sharq:

In its last days, Islamic Sharia Council extends Mufti Derian#39;s term

nbsp;

Al-Liwaa:

Ain-el-Hilweh battles hit the army and paralyze Saida; decisive meeting scheduled for today

nbsp;

Ad-Diyar:

Le Drian in Beirut today or tomorrow morning…Five-nation committee embarrasses the French

nbsp;

An-Nahar:

Le Drian#39;s third round: Any new proposals?

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============R.A.H.