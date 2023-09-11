Paris Jackson seen for first time since latest stalking claim with beefed up security including bodyguard and dog… days after filing for restraining order

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Paris Jackson appears to have stepped up her security following the latest incident involving a stalker who she says has been targeting her for four years.

On Sunday, in what appears to be her first public outing since filing for a restraining order against the man, the singer went out for a walk with her large Doberman Pinscher named Koa by her side.

She also had a security guard closely following her and her dog during the entire walk near her home in Los Angeles.

The afternoon excursion comes just days after Jackson, who is the late music icon’s only daughter. Michael Jacksonfiled a restraining order after the alleged stalker climbed the fence of her home and peeked through her windows.

According to the musician, who says she is now afraid of being alone at home, this is the same man who started sending her unwanted messages in December 2019.

Tight security: Paris Jackson, 25, went for a walk with a Doberman Pinscher and a security guard following closely following the latest report that a man was stalking her.

Jackson, 25, played the role of pack leader to her dog as she led the way through the streets, wearing tattered denim overalls cut into skimpy shorts.

She also wore a white tank top without a bra, which showed off the many tattoos on her arms and shoulders.

The Undone star had one of the straps of the overalls unbuttoned and hanging to the side, giving admirers a better view of her slim figure.

She accessorized with cool sunglasses, several rings, bracelets and long necklaces that hung down to her chest and stomach.

In keeping with her rocker images, Jackson had her long, dyed blonde locks pulled back into a loose, messy bun.

The Los Angeles native completed her Sunday ensemble with a pair of brown high-top sneakers.

As for Koa, Jackson had an army green harness strapped across his back and in front of his chest with a “Do Not Pet” sign attached to the side.

At one point, the Bandaid singer stopped her walk for a brief conversation with an apparent fan, who appeared to be a teenager. The two ended the conversation with a big hug, then Jackson continued his walk with Koa.

Rocker chic: The singer-songwriter kept it rocker-cool in the fashion department with cutout denim overalls, a white tank top and brown high-top sneakers.

Hug: At one point, the Bandaid singer stopped her walk for a brief conversation with an apparent fan, who appeared to be a teenager.

The last alleged home invasion took place on August 23, when the intruder allegedly broke into his backyard before being accosted and sending him fleeing.

Jackson was not home at the time, but a friend of hers who was staying on the property witnessed the intrusion. TMZ reported.

The friend walked to the backyard and approached the intruder, who fled and was nowhere to be found by the time police arrived.

However, officers have filed a report and reportedly intend to step up their patrols in the surrounding area, according to police sources.

Two days later, the singer-songwriter went to court and began her current attempt to obtain a restraining order against the man in question.

She claims that although the harasser is not personally known to her, he has been arrested on her property before.

His appearances at her house over the years have made her nervous that her confidence will grow and that it could lead to even scarier situations.

She is now asking the courts to ban the man from contacting her online and force him to stay at least 100 meters away from her, her house, her car or anywhere else she is performing.

The King of Pop’s eldest child has always been the target of alleged predators.

Request for protection: the musician, only daughter of Michael Jackson, requests a restraining order against a man she accuses of stalking her for years

Her demands: Jackson wants the alleged harasser to be banned from contacting her online and to stay at least 100 yards away from her person, home, car or anywhere else she occurs.

The singer claimed she briefly met her alleged stalker in June 2018, when he showed up at the recording studio where she worked.

According to Jackson, he told her that he had been to the studio several times and on one occasion had been in the area for 15 hours. TMZ reported, citing court documents.

In the legal documents, she also claimed that one of her friends approached the man and asked him what he was doing there, and he responded: “What am I doing here ? I’m stalking your bitch.

The Lost star added that the man, before being arrested, said: “At midnight it will all be over… it will end with her or with a shotgun.”

She claimed in her legal documents that the man contacted her on what was then Twitter, where he allegedly referred to her as his soul mate.

Michael Jackson shared his daughter with his second wife Debbie Rowe, who married him the year he divorced from his first wife Lisa Marie Presley.

Rowe and the King of Pop first met when she was working as a nurse at the clinic where he was undergoing treatment for his notorious vitiligo.

Jackson and Rowe also welcomed a now 26-year-old son, Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., nicknamed “Prince.”

Royalty: Paris Jackson is the eldest of the King of Pop’s three children; she is seen as a youngster with her father at Harrods in 2005, four years before he was tragically killed after taking propofol as a sleeping pill at the age of 50.

After her second divorce, singer Billie Jean had a child via surrogacy named Prince Michael ‘Blanket’ Jackson II in 2002.

Michael died at the age of 50 in 2009 following a cardiac arrest he suffered after being administered propofol as a sleeping pill.

His legacy has come under scrutiny in recent years due to long-standing allegations that he was a child molester.

Although Michael was acquitted in 2005, the allegations persisted in the public square, including in the 2019 documentary series Leaving Neverland.