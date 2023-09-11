Ukraine’s place is in the EU, says German foreign minister in Kyiv

NNA – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed that Ukraine#39;s place is in the European Union during a visit to the embattled country#39;s capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning.

Ukraine can quot;rely on us and on our understanding of EU enlargement as a necessary geopolitical consequence of Russia#39;s war,quot; said Baerbock upon arrival, according to a statement.

Ukraine already has candidate status, said Baerbock. quot;And now we are preparing to take a decision on opening EU accession talks.quot;

On judicial reform and media legislation, Ukraine#39;s reform results are already impressive, she said.

But there is still a long way to go in the implementation of the anti-oligarch law and the fight against corruption, added the foreign minister.

The visit is Baerbock#39;s fourth since the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022. —-Reuters

=================R.A.H.