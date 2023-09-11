Prince Albert of Monaco places an arm around Princess Charlene as they watch Rugby World Cup together in SIXTH engagement in a week – after reports their marriage is ‘for appearances only’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

2021: HEALTH PROBLEMS, 10 MONTHS IN SOUTH AFRICA AND ADMISSION TO A SWISS CARE CENTER

January 27 – Charlene is photographed with Albert for the Sainte Dévote ceremony in Monaco.

March 18 – Charlene is pictured at the memorial of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa.

April 2 – Charlene posts an Instagram photo of herself, Albert and their twins Jacques and Gabriella for Easter from an unknown location.

May 8 – Albert, Jacques and Gabriella attend a Grand Prix event in Monaco without Charlene

May 18 – Charlene shares her first photo from her conservation trip to South Africa

June 3 – New photos emerge of Charlene on her conservation trip

June 5 – Charlene stands together by sharing a photo with her family to mark her niece’s fifth birthday with the family of her brother, Albert and the twins in South Africa

June 24 – Charlene’s Foundation releases a statement saying the royal is unable to travel and is undergoing procedures for an ear, nose and throat infection.

July 2 – Charlene and Albert separately celebrate their 10th anniversary. “This year will be the first time that I will not be with my husband for our anniversary in July, which is difficult and saddens me,” Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene said in a statement.

August 13 – Charlene undergoes a four-hour operation. The reason is not announced

August 25 – Charlene shares photos of Prince Albert, Gabriella and Jacques visiting her in South Africa

September 1 – Charlene is admitted under an alias to Netcare Alberlito Hospital after suddenly ‘collapsed’

September 2 – Charlene is released, with a statement from the Prince’s Palace saying: “Her Highness is being closely monitored by her medical team who have stated that her condition is not worrying.”

September 30 – Charlene posts stylish video promoting her anti-poaching campaign from her South African hideaway.

October 3 – Princess Charlene shares a photo of herself smiling in front of a Bible in her first snap since being released from hospital following her health scare.

October 6 – Albert tells RMC radio that Charlène is “ready to come home”

October 8, 2021 – Princess undergoes further surgeries in South Africa

November 8 – Charlène returns to Monaco. Prince Albert said within hours it became clear she was ‘sick’

November 13, 2021 – Prince Albert attends Expo 2020 in Dubai without Princess Charlene. After returning from the trip, Prince Albert organized an intervention with Charlene’s brothers and a sister-in-law during which Charlene “confirmed” that she would seek “real medically supervised treatment” outside Monaco.

November 16 – The Royal Household confirms that Princess Charlene will not attend National Day celebrations on November 19

November 17 – Prince Albert reveals that Princess Charlene has left Monaco and is recovering in a secret location

November 19 – Prince Albert reveals Charlene is in a treatment center “elsewhere in Europe” after family intervention

November 25 – Sources tell Page Six that Princess Charlene “almost died” after sinus surgery and “lost almost half her weight” due to her “inability to swallow.” They also said it was “unfair” to portray her as struggling with mental health issues.

December 11 – Royal breaks his silence on Instagram to wish a happy seventh birthday to his twins Jacques and Gabriella

December 24 – Princess Charlene of Monaco is still “months away from convalescence” but will reunite with Prince Albert and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriela for Christmas at the treatment center

2022: THE ROAD TO RECOVERY

January 25 – Princess Charlene celebrates her 44th birthday alone: ​​Royal shares slideshow of snaps from happier times featuring Prince Albert, their children and her swimming career as she continues to receive treatment outside Monaco

March 14 – Palace announces that Charlene is back in Monaco but will take the time to “further strengthen her health before gradually resuming her official duties”

April 17 – Charlene is photographed for the first time in a family portrait to celebrate Easter

April 30 – Charlene makes her first public appearance since leaving a treatment center as she attends the Monaco E-Prix with Prince Albert

May 7 – The royal makes her second public appearance at the Sainte Dévote Rugby Tournament

May 10 – French media claim that Prince Albert has agreed to pay his wife £10 million a year to ensure she fulfills her role as a wife.

May 25 – Princess Charlene continues her return to public life at the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards with her daughter Princess Gabriella

May 28 – Princess Charlene continues her return to public life by joining Prince Albert in F1 in Monaco for the first time since 2019

June 6 – Prince Albert says he is hurt by “vicious” rumors about his wife’s absence from Monaco and his family “missed the princess very much”

June 16 – Princess Charlene appears somber in an all-black ensemble for a Catholic holiday

June 18 – Princess Charlene of Monaco looks glamorous in an all-green ensemble as she steps out with Prince Albert for the opening ceremony of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

June 23 – Albert and Charlene attend the opening of a science exhibition with their children in Oslo – his first visit abroad since returning to public office

July 4 – Albert and Charlene! Monaco royals hold hands in new portrait to mark 11 years of marriage

July 5 – Charlène visits the Princess Grace Hospital Center for her first solo engagement since her return to Monaco

July 9 – Albert attends the Rose Ball in Monaco without his wife, even though it is the highlight of the social calendar

July 18 – Royal joins Prince Albert at the 73rd Red Cross Gala in Monte Carlo

July 20 – Couple visits the Vatican for a private audience with Pope Francis

September 4 – Charlene joins Prince Albert and their children Gabriella and Jacques for a rare family appearance at a traditional picnic in Monaco

September 6 – Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco take their twins Jacques and Gabriella, 7, to class for their first day back after summer vacation

September 12 – A couple attends a memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II

September 19 – Princess Charlene attends the Queen’s funeral in London alongside her husband Prince Albert

October 4 and 5 – Princess Charlène impresses during a surprise solo visit to Paris Fashion Week

October 21 – Princess Charlene of Monaco makes an emotional solo visit to an animal shelter as she sends ‘all her love’ to fans following her return to royal duties

November 8 – The royal couple attends the annual Princess Grace Awards in New York

November 16 – Princess Charlène attends the distribution of Christmas gifts from the Monaco Red Cross with Prince Albert

November 19 and 20 – Princess Charlène attends the National Day celebrations in Monaco with Prince Albert and presents the prizes during the World Rugby Awards 2022 ceremony

December 2 – Princess Charlene takes her seven-year-old twins to the Christmas village in Monaco with her model niece Charlotte Casiraghi

December 13 – Attends the distribution of Christmas gifts from the Monaco Red Cross with her husband Prince Albert

December 14 – Family attends Christmas tree ceremony in Monaco

December 15 – Princess Charlene of Monaco reveals that she feels “much better” and has “much more energy” after a long health crisis in an interview with Monaco Matin – the first since her return to office royal

December 21 – Royals release elegant family Christmas card

December 23 – “Proud” Prince Albert praises Princess Charlene for “turning things around in an incredible way” after a long health crisis, saying she has had a “very difficult year”