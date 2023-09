NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, welcomed, at his ministry office on Monday, the Omani Ambassador to Lebanon, Ahmed Mohammed Said Alsaidi, with whom he discussed the latest developments and the bilateral relations.

The pair also coordinated Makary#39;s visit to the Sultanate of Oman in October.

